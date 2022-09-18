Two women among four die in Nowshera accident

NOWSHERA: Four persons, including two women, died and another woman sustained injuries when a trailer and a car collided head on in Rashakai on Mardan Bypass Road on Saturday.

Eyewitnesses said that a speeding car and a 10-wheeler trailer collided in Rashakai area in Risalpur on Mardan Bypass Road, leaving four persons, including two women dead on the spot.

They said that a woman also sustained serious injuries in the fatal accident.

Some of the dead were identified as Ishaq and Saadat, residents of Behram Killay, and two women.

The dead and injured were rushed to the Mardan Medical Complex, Mardan.

WOMAN SHOT DEAD: Meanwhile, a woman was allegedly shot dead by his husband and brother-in-law in Azakhel Payan area in the district.

Umar Hayat, the father of slain woman Javeria, told the police that his daughter had married to one Shah Iran some three years ago. He alleged that her husband used to talk to other women via mobile phone, which always led to fights between the couple.

The complainant said that he was informed by someone that his daughter had been shot dead by her husband and his brother Kamran over this issue.

The police have registered the case and started an investigation.