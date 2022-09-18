Boy injured in ‘police fire’

NOWSHERA: A boy sustained injuries when the police allegedly opened fire on him in an alleged encounter in the limits of Nowshera Kalan Police Station here on Saturday.

It was learnt that Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Faisal Khan of the Mundi Ghaz checkpost was on a routine patrol along with other cops when he signaled a suspected boy identified as Salim to stop but he tried to escape.

The ASI allegedly opened fire on the boy, injuring him. He was taken to the district headquarters hospital.

The ASI had claimed that the boy had opened fire on the police when he was asked to stop during the

patrolling and was

injured when the cops returned the fire.

However, the local people disputed his claim and said the boy started running out of fear and had not fired at the cops.

Meanwhile, District Police Officer Umar Khan took notice of the incident and ordered an inquiry into the alleged encounter.

He appointed Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Cantonment

Osama Amin Cheema as inquiry officer to probe the matter.