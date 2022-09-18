Chehlum observed amid tight security

PESHAWAR: The chehlum

of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) was observed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa amid tight

security.

In the provincial capital, extraordinary security measures were taken for the chehlum processions and majalis. Heavy contingents of police were deployed on the routes of the procession. Also, the bomb disposal unit and other squads were deployed in the city to maintain law and order and ensure security.

Three-layer security was provided to the processions and majalis in the wake of law and order situation and threats.

Our correspondent adds from Kohat and Parchianar: The Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) was observed amid tight security in Kohat and Parachinar on Saturday.

The mourning processions passed through the traditional routes and culminated at Ghazi Halim.

Over 2,000 police personnel and other law enforcing agencies performed security duty during the chehlum rituals.

In Parachinar, the Chehlum was observed in over 250 imambargahs across Kurram district.

The Pak-Afghan border remained closed while internet and mobile phone service were suspended as part of stringent security measures to prevent any untoward incident.

A big mourning procession was taken out from the main imambargah. The organisers had established sabeel and medical camps at various places for the participants.