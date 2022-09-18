Gang of robbers busted

PESHAWAR: Capital City Police busted a four-member gang of robbers-thieves and arrested them, said a press release issued here on Saturday.
One member of the gang was hailing from Nowshera while the remaining three were residents of the suburban localities of Peshawar city.
The accused have been identified as Romail son of Nadir, Owais son of Fazal Sher, Jannat Gul son of Bahadar Khan and Niamat Khan s/o Rahat Khan.
The gang besides, committing robberies at gunpoint, were also involved in theft from various trading centres.
They were used to tamper with the IMEI numbers and then smuggle them to Afghanistan.
During initial investigations, the accused have confessed to committing various crimes.
Police have also recovered 40 precious mobile phone sets, two pistols and a motorcycle. Faqirabad Police are looking for the owners of the cell phones to hand it over to them.
