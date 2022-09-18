Murder case of woman: Ex-minister, four others held after court cancels bails

MANSEHRA: Former provincial minister Ibrar Hussain alias Iqbal and four other accused in the murder case of a dancer were arrested after the additional and sessions judge cancelled their transit bails here on Saturday.

“We had booked seven accused, including a woman in the murder case of a dancer. And five of them were on bail and we took them into custody after a local court cancelled their pre-arrest bails,” Arshad Khan, the investigation officer of the case, told reporters.

The additional and sessions judge, Wajid Ali Khan, after hearing counsels of Ibrar Hussain, Raheel Tanoli, Mian Amir, Gulfaraz and Muhammad Sajid as well as Public Prosecutor Samira Alqawi Swati, ordered the arrest of all five accused present in the court.

The judge also ordered the release of a woman accused in the case, who was arrested along with Muhammad Jamshed. The woman, who is still behind bars, had allegedly arranged the party on Ibrar Hussain’s demand at the residence of Muhammad Jamshed on August 12.

The officials of the City Police Station had booked Ibrar Hussain and six others, including a woman, on the charges of killing the dancer, Kiran, at the residence of a former tehsil councillor, Mohammad Jamshed, in Thakara on August 12.

However, the family of slain Kiran, belonging to the Azad Jammu Kashmir, had later refuted the claims that she was a dancer.

“We will produce all five arrested after their bail cancellation before a local magistrate on Sunday for their physical remand,” the investigation officer, Arshad Khan, said.

He added that though the family of slain Kiran had received the diyat from the prime accused Ibrar Hussain in the case, the police, in light of the criminal history of the accused, incorporated section 311 of Ppc.

“Though Ibrar Hussain and other accused in the case had challenged inclusion of section 311 of Ppc in the FIR in the Peshawar High Court’s Abbottabad Circuit bench, it rejected their plea and maintained it,” Mr Khan said. The accused were booked under 302/201/202/ 203/148 and 149 of PPC.