Man ‘caught with drugs’ acquitted as evidence destroyed in City Courts malkhana fire

A model court has acquitted an accused in a case pertaining to the possession of drugs after “substantive evidence” was destroyed in a fire at the City Courts’ malkhana.

Nasir alias Abbas filed an application under Section 265-K of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), requesting the court to acquit him for want of evidence.

On February 22, 2015, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Ashraf, complainant of the case, along with other cops, had apprehended the accused and seized 400 grams of hashish from his possession within the jurisdiction of the Jamshed Quarters police station.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Haleem Ahmed of the Model Criminal Trial Court (East) announced the verdict after hearing arguments from both sides.

He said the accused had been facing trial for the past seven years and only one witness could testify during this period.

The judge pointed out that the case property, which was the sole responsibility of the prosecution to produce during the trial, was said to have burnt in the fire incident at the City Courts’ Malkhana.

In a case where the recovery itself was an offence, the case property is substantive evidence, he remarked, adding that if it was not available for any reason the prosecution cannot succeed in establishing the charge against the accused for the simple reason that it could not be presented before the witnesses for identification, nor could the accused be confronted with it in his statement under Section 342 of the CrPC.

Under this section, the judge said it is mandatory that the accused must be confronted with every incriminating evidence to seek his explanation. If it is not done, the statement under Section 342 of the CrPC cannot be used against him.

Besides, he said, the chemical examiner’s report, which is available on the record, revealed that the chemical examiner has not specified the prescribed protocol applied during the examination of case property.

“In view of the above-discussed infirmities, anomalies and discrepancies, there is no likelihood that the accused would not be convicted even if all witnesses are called and examined by this court,” the judge observed. “Further

proceedings of the case would be abuse of process of law.”

Under these circumstances, the judge allowed the accused’s application and acquitted him under Section 265-K of the CrPC “since there exists no chance of conviction on the basis of the points discussed herein-above”.