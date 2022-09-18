Door-to-door garbage collection begins in two zones of District Central

Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Friday inaugurated door-to-door garbage collection in District Central’s Gulberg and Liaquatabad zones.

The garbage collection in the two zones of the district would be managed by the Sindh Solid Waste Managememt Board (SSWMB). The board has already kicked off its operation in the North Nazimabad zone.

Shah announced on the occasion that garbage collection had been initiated in two more zones and by the next month, the waste management board would start collecting garbage from the New Karachi zone as well.

He said that construction projects for Rs10 billion were under way in Karachi and for the repair and construction of the city’s roads, Rs2.5 billion had already been released by the provincial government.

He added that the Sindh government was also taking measures for effective fumigation in the city in order to deal with the dengue outbreak.

The local government minister said that the city would be made clean as per the vision of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Shah appreciated SSWMB Managing Director Zubair Channa and his team for making garbage collection possible in District Central. He said that the cleanliness situation would improve in the entire city.

Channa said that around 700 machines were being used for garbage collection in the district. The machines includes mini-tapers, rickshaws, compactors and other machines.

In District Korangi and District Central, garbage dens would be eliminated with lasted technology, he said, adding that with the help of latest machines, garbage would be compressed which would enable keeping more than 25 tonnes of garbage at a time. Private contractors were investing Rs3.5 billion for the purpose, he said.

A special team of sanitary workers had been deployed to clean narrow streets of Liaquatabad, Channa said, adding that door-to-door garbage collection was free of charge.

He stressed how garbage mafia had been creating troubles for the waste management board in the collection and disposal of garbage. He sought the help of law enforcement agencies to deal with the garbage mafia.

The local government minister said the provincial government was making efforts to finalise various construction projects in the city at a cost of Rs10 billion and for this purpose, funds had already been approved.

He said that apart from Karachi, development work in all the districts of Sindh had been halted due to the floods. Once the flood situation improved, he stated, the construction work in other districts would resume.

Shah said flies and mosquitoes were breeding in large numbers at present due to stagnant water. The provincial government, he said, was making all-out efforts to control their breeding, and trying to engage fumigation companies to control the situation.

Taha Saleem, the deputy commissioner of district central who also has an additional charge of District Municipal Corporation Central chairman, and other officials were also present on the occasion.