MQM-P does not want missing Muhajirs recovered, alleges Mustafa Kamal

The Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP), which the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) satirically termed a ‘dry clean machine’, was able to get 525 missing Muhajir youths recovered, but the MQM-P itself could only hand over the dead bodies of missing youths to their families.

PSP Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal made this remark in a statement issued on Saturday.

He said the the MQM-P leaders did not want to have the missing Mohajir youths recovered alive because their politics was based on the dead bodies of innocent Mohajirs.

“Even if my worst enemy brings back our missing people alive, I will be grateful to him for the rest of my life,” Kamal said.

He claimed that among the 525 missing persons of Karachi who were recovered by the PSP, the first was a man, Nadeem, who was later killed for spreading the ideology of the PSP. Kamal added that an audio of the MQM founder praising his murder was found by the law enforcement agencies from the mobile phones of the killers, which was also played on the electronic media.

The PSP chief said Karachi had remained and would remain unimportant for the prime minister of Pakistan because there were 150 seats of the National Assembly from Punjab, in which only the GT Road belt had 96 seats, while Karachi had only 21 seats.

The PM was focused on Punjab only, Kamal said, adding that the PM used to come to Karachi only for a few hours in four years, while he used to go to Lahore every Thursday and stayed there for multiple days.

The PSP chief said that only the people of Karachi could fix the problems of the city because they lived and died there. He asked the people to elect the PSP in the coming elections as the party would keep its promises.

The PSP chairman said that the MQM-P had had dozens of ministers and senators but whenever they went to the public, they bragged about achievements that were actually done by PSP leaders.

He instructed the party workers to go door to door and request the people to elect the PSP in the upcoming local government elections.