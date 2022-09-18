PIA organises food gala

PIA organised a food gala at the PIA Training Centre on Friday, and guests from the Commercial Aviation Industry participated with keen interest.

The food gala was organised on instructions from Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique. The guests were welcomed by CEO PIA AVM Amir Hayat, Chief Operating Officer Amanullah Queshi and senior officials of the airline.

The participants were given a video presentation, followed by food presentation. They were informed about meal preparation and the flight kitchen’s capacity of producing nearly 18,000 meals daily at PIA flight kitchens at Karachi and Islamabad and other facilities available at there.

The purpose of the event to increase PIA sales and attract other airlines to meet their catering needs.