PPP spending money for flood victims on Karachi to gain edge in polls: JUI-F

A Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader on Saturday accused the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) of spending funds allocated for the rehabilitation of flood victims on Karachi in order to gain advantage in the coming local government elections.

Qari Muhammad Usman, the Keamari chief of the JUI-F, said the citizens of Karachi had not forgotten the 15-year performance of the PPP. He added that everywhere in the city, roads were broken, streets were full of filth and there was no sewerage system in place.

He was of the view that after announcing the schedule for the local government elections, the Election Commission of Pakistan should have restricted the provincial government from spending huge funds on construction projects so that the ruling party could not influence the results of the elections.

The JUI-F leader lamented that there was no one to ask the PPP government not to spend public money for its election campaign.

He said the Provincial Election Commission should clarify its position regarding who allowed the ruling party to start construction work just a few weeks before the local government elections. If the PPP government was doing all this under the nose of the ECP, there was no need to conduct the elections and the ECP should announce the PPP’s victory, he added.

Usman said the PPP government should focus on the rehabilitation of flood victims and save them from further misery.