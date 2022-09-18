Man hailing from KP shot dead in Baldia Town

A man was shot dead and two others wounded in separate incidents of firing in parts of the city on Saturday.

Raheemullah, 36, son of Sham Khan, was shot dead near W-25 Stop in Baldia Town within the limits of the Ittehad Town police station. The deceased drove a Mazda.

The body was shifted to the Civil Hospital, Karachi. SHO Ghulam Rasool said the deceased person lived in the same area and hailed form Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. The family told police that they had an enmity in their hometown and apparently, the murder was a result of that.

Police said the family had assured them that they will approach police for registering a case and would nominate suspects in the FIR after burial.

Traffic accident

A man was killed and another injured in a traffic mishap in the Korangi area .

Police said the accident took place near the Darul Uloom in Korangi within the limits of the Awami Colony police station.

The causalities were shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC). The deceased person was identified as 25-year-old Abdur Rehman, son of Abdul Wadood, and the injured as Munir, 30, son of Yamin.

Separately, the body of a man was found in Ilyas Goth in Korangi within the jurisdiction of the Ibrahim Hyderi police station. The body was shifted to the JPMC.

Police said the deceased man was yet to be identified and since no torture mark was found on his body, he probably died a natural death.