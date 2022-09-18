Three fishermen die of suffocation while cleaning boat’s tank

Three fishermen died of suffocation inside a boat off the Karachi shore on Saturday.

The incident took place near Korangi’s Chashma Goth Fishery Gate-I within the limits of the Ibrahim Hyderi police station. Upon receiving the information, police and rescue workers reached the boat and transported the casualties to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

The deceased persons were identified as 40-year-old Zaheer, son of Moosa, 35-year-old Deedar Ali, son of Taj, and 30-year-old Abdul Qadir, son of Ramzan. Police said the three fishermen died while they were trying to clean the boat’s tank where they kept the catch. They suffocated inside the tank due to accumulation of a gas there. Further investigations are under way.