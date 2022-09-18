LAHORE : Sports Board Punjab organized a Seminar on Dengue Prevention Awareness at Nishtar Park Sports Complex E-Library the other day.

Deputy Director Sports Chand Perveen, Administrator National Hockey Stadium Nasir Malik, Inspector Environment Khadeeja Anayat, Dr Tauqeer Hasnain and a large number of male and female Sports Board Punjab and Directorate General of Sports Punjab employees attended the seminar. Addressing the seminar, Deputy Director Sports Chand Parveen said dengue can be controlled only through collective efforts. “Sports Board Punjab is fully participating in the anti-dengue campaign. It is time for every individual of the society to contribute to the maximum in and outside his home. We should also keep our surroundings and adjacent areas clean and tidy,” she advised. Deputy Director Sports Chand Parveen further said that Sports Board Punjab is making concrete efforts against the deadly virus. “We need to spread perfect awareness regarding dengue mosquitoes and all preventive measures among all quarters”. Dr Tauqeer Hasnain informed the Sports Board Punjab employees about the prevention measures of dengue virus.

In his thoughtful lecture Dr Tauqeer Hasnain threw light on preventive techniques to curb the fatal dengue mosquito. “It is important for all of us to maintain cleanliness in and around our vicinity,” he added. Dr Tauqeer Hasnain further said that proper awareness about the virus and its precautionary measures is very essential for all members of the society.

He termed the dengue mosquito a fatal weapon against human health and appealed to the people not to allow stagnant rainy water in their houses. He said the anti-dengue preventive measures required effective efforts by the entire society to eradicate dengue from the country.