‘US commits over $50m for flood affectees’

LAHORE : US Consul General in Lahore William Makaneole has said that in good times and in tough times United States remains together with Pakistan.

Speaking at the Pakistan-US Alumni Network (PUAN) Central Punjab’s annual reunion at a local hotel here on Saturday, the consul general said that the United States donated more than 77 million doses of Covid vaccine to Pakistan besides committing more than $50 million as humanitarian assistance to support the people affected by severe flooding in Pakistan.

“Each one of you is a testament to the bond between our two countries,” he said. Among others Deputy Public Affairs Officer Karl Rogers, Provincial Alumni Coordinator US Consulate General, Lahore Jamal Ghazanfar, PUAN Country President Syed Khurram Gillani, PUAN Central Punjab president Iqra Haris and prominent alumni including Asstt Prof FC College University Adeel Ahmad Aamir, Burhan Rasool, Zaeem Yaqoob, Iftikhar Hussain and others attended the event.