Spanish envoy calls on governor

LAHORE : Newly appointed Spanish Ambassador to Pakistan Jose Antonio de Ory called on Governor Punjab Balighur Rehman and discussed the matters of mutual interest, bilateral trade and cultural relations at the Governor’s House here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Balighur Rehman said there exist deep ties between Pakistan and Spain which were getting stronger and stronger with the passage of time. He appreciated Spain’s support in the grant of GSP Plus status to Pakistan and expressed the hope that Spain would continue to support Pakistan in the matter of GSP Plus status at the European Parliament.

The Punjab Governor also appreciated Spain’s role in the European Union on the issue of GI tagging of basmati rice.

He said that Spain was Pakistan’s third largest trading partner in the European Union and after the acquisition of GSP Plus, there had been further increase in trade activities between the two countries.

Governor Balighur Rehman hailed the cooperation of Spain to help the flood victims. He said that Pakistan’s role in climate change was less while the damage had been more.