Bunyad’s 13th issue launched at LUMS

LAHORE : Bunyad’s 13th issue was launched at LUMS’s Gurmani Centre on Friday. It is also available online. The bi-annual journal that was first published in 2010, has maintained high standard with eminent writers and critics investing their time and energy in it ever since its inception.

The present Editor of Bunyad, Nasir Abbas Nayyer, short story writer and critic, while speaking on the occasion, said, “Work that we have never done before, we do better.” His focus is on quality. “Out of 60 articles received, we could choose only 9 for one issue,” he said.

There is an article in the latest issue of Bunyad, a peer-reviewed research journal of Urdu studies, on how intellect has evolved. Nasir is generating debate which will certainly engage more people and will likely make it more vibrant.

He has introduced new practices in Bunyad such as an article is now published by only one name. Multiple authors are not published. This is heartening that the person who actually puts in effort, gets the credit.

The new editor has offered remuneration to the writers plus sends them books as gifts. “Honouring the writer amounts to honouring literature,” he said.

He said sources can also be other than books. “There was a discussion on Lucknow Radio on origins of Urdu language, recordings of which were there. That is a source,” he said. He noted that the writings in Urdu encompass very limited world.

At present Bunyad is in Y-category. HEC said Bunyad can’t apply till 2025 for inclusion in X-category. Earlier, Bunyad would publish articles in English as well. Now HEC has barred it from doing so. The editor also cannot publish his own article in it.

Nasir conducted a workshop on how to write good research work recently. “We need new critics, new writers, new researchers,” he said. 100 people registered for the workshop out of which 20 were selected for the training.

The other speakers on the occasion were poet and critic Yasmeen Hameed, short story writer Najeeba Arif, Shaista Sharif and Nadhra Shahbaz Khan. Zahid Hassan, novelist and research associate at the Gurmani Centre for Languages and Literature was the compere.

Yasmeen Hameed gave ‘Bunyad’ its name. She joined Gurmani Centre in 2007 and remained there till 2016. In April 2010 the centre conducted a seminar on 100th anniversary of Noon Meem Rashid. Shamsur Rehman Farooqui came over for it, she recalled.

This event generated lot of material on the poet and it was decided to publish special issue on Noon Meem Rashid. Syed Babar Ali took great interest in it, she said. 16 papers were published in this issue. The first issue includes a letter by the poet’s daughter Yasmeen Hassan as well. Some people said that Noon Meem Rashid was cremated which his daughter denied, Yasmeen went on to say.

After her, Nomanul Haq took over as Bunyad’s editor and was there in 2011-2012. From 2013-2016 Yasmeen was in-charge while Najeeba Arif’s input was invaluable. “We were a great team,” Yasmeen said. The journal was included in HEC accepted magazines. It got acclaim. People started following Bunyad’s pattern, she said.

Najeeba Arif lauded the LUMS team for the good administrative work. She said she was based in Islamabad. “E-mails would come and go several times in a day. We kept editing and adding value to the article,” she said. It was decided to follow Chicago manual. “In our effort to uphold high standard, we also made enemies,” she said and appreciated treating writers like stars. “A scholarly journal initiates academic debates,” she said, adding “Bunyad is better than many journals being brought out by different universities where research is considered their forte. It was Babar Ali’s idea basically.”

Gurmani Centre is doing a great service to Urdu considering LUMS does not offer a major in Urdu at undergrad level nor Masters in Urdu, Zahid Hassan noted.