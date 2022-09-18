Foolproof security arrangements made on Chehlum, Urs

LAHORE : Foolproof arrangements were made for the security of mourning processions and majalis on the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) in the province on the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar.

According to the details, a total of 301 processions and 530 majalis were organised across the province. More than 42,000 officers, personnel and volunteers were deployed for the security of these processions and majalis. Four-layered security was provided as per SOPs to A-category processions and majalis in all districts while the security arrangements of processions and majalis were monitored from control room at Central Police Office.

Foolproof security arrangements were also made for the annual Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh in the provincial capital where more than 10,000 officials, officers and volunteers were deployed for the security purpose. With the help of Safe City cameras, the security arrangements of processions, majalis and Urs were directly monitored.

Lady officials performed the duties for the security and checking of women mourners and pilgrims. During the processions held on the streets of all the districts including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Gujranwala and Faisalabad, there was a smooth flow of traffic through alternative routes and traffic wardens and additional staff were deployed.

Spokesperson Punjab Police said that section 144 was enforced on the directives of Punjab Home Department under which the display of weapons, aerial firing and pillion riding was banned.