Pak-Turk Health Expo from Oct 6

LAHORE : Punjab Health Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch presided over an important meeting in connection with upcoming Pak Medical Health Expo at his office on Saturday.

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid will inaugurate the Medical Health Expo.

Punjab Health Secretary reviewed the arrangements of Pak Medical Health Expo during the meeting. The officers concerned gave a briefing to Punjab Health Secretary. Baloch has said that Pak Medical Health Expo with the colaboration of Turkey will continue for three days from October 6 to 8 at Expo Centre Lahore.

Punjab Investment and Trade Board CEO Jalal Kamal, Special Secretaries Dr Farrukh Naveed and M Usman, Special Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Care Department Saleha Saeed, DG Drug Control Dr Sohail and Dr Haroon Jahangir attended the meeting.

Director General of Health Services of Turkey Dr Selami Kilic and Turkish Consul General Emir Ozbane, Shaheen Kamal, from the Ministry of Health of Turkey participated through video link.

The private business community of health from Pakistan, especially Punjab, should take full advantage of Pak Medical Health Expo.

Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) will provide all possible support to make the Pak Medical Health Expo a success.

The Government of Turkey will provide all possible assistance to the crisis caused by the floods in Pakistan.

Director General of Health Services of Turkey Dr Selami Kilic said Pak Medical Health Expo will be the beginning of a new era of business development in the health sector between Pakistan and Turkey. More than 45 Turkish companies are participating in Pak Medical Health Expo.