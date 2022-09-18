6-year-old girl survives rape attempt

LAHORE : A man attempted to rape a 6-year-old girl in the limits of Manawan police on Saturday.
The girl was playing outside her house when the accused, identified as Abubakar, lured the girl to an empty plot and tried to rape her. Police arrested the accused and a case was registered against him on the complaint of the girl's father M Jameel.
Neighbours torture woman during their fight: A woman was severely tortured during a fight between neighbours in Ahmed Town Baghbanpura on Saturday.
The injured woman identified as Khadija was admitted to a local hospital. Police said that tying a horse in front of the house had led to the incident.
A case was registered against the accused Shahid, Siraj, Sajawal, Ali Changar and three unknown persons on the complaint of the victim Khadija.
LAHORE : Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospitals and Research Centres have recently completed a comprehensive...
LAHORE : Sports Board Punjab organized a Seminar on Dengue Prevention Awareness at Nishtar Park Sports Complex...
LAHORE : Kinnaird College on Saturday organised a seminar at Kinnaird Centre for Learning and Cultural Development in...
LAHORE : Traffic police issued alternative traffic advisory plan for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain and Urs of Hazrat...
LAHORE : Punjab Minister for Local Government & Community Development Mian Mahmood-ul-Rashid on Saturday laid the...
LAHORE : Lahore Waste Management Company continued it cleanliness operation under the “Shining and Green Lahore”...
Comments