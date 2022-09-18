6-year-old girl survives rape attempt

LAHORE : A man attempted to rape a 6-year-old girl in the limits of Manawan police on Saturday.

The girl was playing outside her house when the accused, identified as Abubakar, lured the girl to an empty plot and tried to rape her. Police arrested the accused and a case was registered against him on the complaint of the girl's father M Jameel.

Neighbours torture woman during their fight: A woman was severely tortured during a fight between neighbours in Ahmed Town Baghbanpura on Saturday.

The injured woman identified as Khadija was admitted to a local hospital. Police said that tying a horse in front of the house had led to the incident.

A case was registered against the accused Shahid, Siraj, Sajawal, Ali Changar and three unknown persons on the complaint of the victim Khadija.