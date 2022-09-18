People are talking about

—- the sad fact that in all these years as different governments have ruled the country, not one minister from any political party has though of building silos or other strong and safe covered facilities for wheat/grain storage. People say the sight of thousands of bags of wheat that have been rendered unfit for consumption by both humans and animals because of the floods is a reminder that the welfare of the public is not a priority with our politicians.

—- the report that a minister of the Sindh cabinet has suggested that ‘foreign experts’ should be hired to assess the damage caused by the floods. People say this demand appears to be illogical as there must be local experts who can do the job just as well because the country cannot afford to pay ‘foreign experts’ when thousands of the country’s citizens are living under the open sky and a shortage of essential items for which funds are required.

—- the failure to limit flood damage to Mohenjo Daro despite warnings from the heritage site’s administration. People say this is an unfortunate but apt metaphor for the attitude of the authorities towards both conservation and disaster mitigation, and the archaeology department has now raised the alarm, saying the heritage site that was discovered 100 years ago would be removed from the World Heritage List if urgent restoration work is not carried out, which means a major tourist attraction will be lost.

—- the news that tickets for the highly anticipated match between Pakistan and India in the group stage of the upcoming T20 World Cup had sold out with additional standing room tickets ‘snapped up within minutes of going on sale’ although the match is scheduled for October! People say any cricket match between the two nations is one of the most watched and the most eagerly awaited event on the global sporting calendar and victory used to promote their respective nationalism.

—- the news that two consignments of tents to be distributed among flood survivors, donated by a friendly country, were seized from a rice mill in a city of Sindh during a raid conducted in the supervision of officials. People say this is a shocking case of hoarding, as local sources claim that about 1,000 tents were lying in the warehouse of the rice mill for quite some time and a container carrying 500 more tents was also seen there.

—- how shops selling loose oil in areas inhabited by people belonging to underprivileged segments of society have been raided by law enforcers and shopkeepers are being forced to sell branded oil though manufacturers do not market half-litre packs. People say they are forced to buy costly litre packs and the authorities concerned should take note of the matter because now they are asking shopkeepers to stop selling loose oil, tomorrow they may ask milk-sellers to stop selling fresh milk.

—- the fact that despite holding immense importance in terms of economic activities, the infrastructure in Baluchistan has been ignored and completely destroyed in the wake of recent floods. People say a number of bridges have been washed away, including the main bridge connecting Hub to Karachi and heavy and light traffic is forced to use the Western Bypass, which is the only bridge currently connecting Balochistan to Sindh and is not built for heavy traffic so it may collapse. —- I.H.