Development funds demanded

Islamabad : Adviser to Azad Jammu and Kashmir government on Population Welfare and senior parliamentarian Sardar Muhammad Hussain has urged the federal government to give AJK its rights.

Sardar Muhammad Hussain during the interaction with the media in Muzaffarabad said the obstruction in the provision of funds required by the Azad Kashmir government is unacceptable. Kashmiri migrants send Rs1,400 billion foreign exchange to Pakistan every year He said if the rights are not given, they will stage a sit-in in front of the Parliament in Islamabad, the message of which will not go well across the Line of Control. He added that they were being forced to take extreme steps.

He said the time has come for the federal government to sit down and talk with the AJK government on the issue of income. “If even half of our total income is given, it is enough for the state, but even this is being deliberately neglected which is unacceptable”, he deplored.

He said the federal government will have to fulfil its responsibilities according to the resolutions of the United Nations. The demand for release of funds for providing basic needs and solving problems in Azad Kashmir is the voice of the people of the state, he added.