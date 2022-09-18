People’s concerns addressed

Islamabad : The Azad Jammu and Kashmir government, while finalising the local elections, has decided to address the concerns of the government representatives in matters related to various ministries.

The central Governing Body of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Azad Jammu and Kashmir has expressed full confidence in the leadership of Sardar Tanveer Ilyas.

Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, forming committees regarding the preparations for the public meeting of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Azad Kashmir this month said that local bodies elections are the important part of PTI manifesto and will be held at any cost.

He said the whole party is standing like a rock with the ideology of Imran Khan, adding that Imran Khan is the leader not only of Pakistan but of the entire Muslim Ummah. According to details, an important meeting of the central governing body of PTI Azad Jammu and Kashmir was held on Saturday under the chairmanship of President PTI and Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas.

The process of forming the parliamentary board and taking applications from the candidates will start this week. The prime minister said that local bodies elections are an important part of PTI’s manifesto. In the local body election, we are laying the foundation of a nursery for new leadership by providing opportunity to the workers of all political parties. “We will make the youth of Azad Kashmir a power partner,” he added.

Expressing confidence in the leadership of Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, it reiterated the determination that the entire party stands like a rock with the ideology of Imran Khan. The governing body said that the opposition is escaping no-confidence motions to escape from the local elections, which was strongly condemned. The committee will be headed by Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq while the members will be Chaudhry Maqbool Gujjar, Chaudhry Zafar Anwar, Raja Mansoor Khan, Mir Atiq Ahmed, Chaudhry Aamir Nazir and Sardar Qazi Israel. The committee will decide the exact implementation of the government policy in consultation with the ministers/heads of various departments and will not only provide assistance in their implementation but will also present its recommendations to the Prime Minister.