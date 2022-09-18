Govt provides vehicles to police

Islamabad : The federal government has provided 16 new cars and 18 motorbikes to the Islamabad Police to curb street crimes in the capital city.

According to the details, the issue of street crimes in Islamabad was taken up during a meeting held last month after which the federal government decided to equip the police with more vehicles to ensure patrolling in rural and urban areas of Islamabad.

The government wants a ‘proactive policy’ to curb crimes for which more training programmes would be arranged to fully prepare the officials in line with international practices.

The details showed that 150cc motorbikes would enable the policemen to keep a vigil on streets and roads and chase the suspected persons more efficiently and in less time.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government had also provided 95 heavy bikes (150cc) to the Eagle Squad personnel in April this year to lessen the crime rate in the city.

The residents of Islamabad are quite concerned about street crimes and they have also made requests to the concerned authorities to take strict measures to improve the situation in this respect.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also officially directed the Interior Ministry to improve the law and order situation in Islamabad and provide a safe and cordial environment to the residents of the green capital.

An official told this correspondent that twenty vehicles are carrying out patrolling duty in every residential sector under a new sector safety patrolling plan.