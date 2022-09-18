Bike lifter gang busted

Islamabad : The Islamabad Kirpa Police team arrested a wanted member of a bike lifting gang and recovered four stolen motorcycles worth hundred of thousands rupees from his possession, police said.

He said that, a police under the supervision of SHO Kirpa used human and intelligence sources and apprehended a bike lifter red-handed. The accused was identified as Bilal Ahmed and a police team also recovered four stolen motorbikes from his possession.

During the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed to multiple bike lifting incidents from various areas of Islamabad. Case has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.

DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha directed the police officials to intensify efforts against criminals involved in cars and motorbikes lifting incidents. He said that the safety of the lives and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad Capital police have arrested 12 criminals involved in criminal activities and recovered drug, gambling money, tools and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a police said.

He said that DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha had ordered all zonal officers to curb the crime in their respective areas and arrest those involved in looting innocent people.

Following these directives, a Golra police team apprehended nine gamblers and recovered gambling money and tools from their possession, while police team also arrested a drug peddler and recovered 1,320 gram hashish from his possession.

Similarly, Shahzad Town police team arrested an accused and recovered 570 gram hashish from his possession. Likewise, Koral police arrested accused and recovered one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from his possession.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. During a special crackdown against professional beggars police teams apprehended 13 professional beggars.

