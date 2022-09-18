 
September 18, 2022

RAWALPINDI: Nazir Saqib, the elder brother of Naseer-ul-Haq, accounts officer, daily ‘Jang’ died on Saturday, says a press release.

Later, he was buried at Jadeed Graveyard, after Mughrib prayers, Naseer-ul-Haq can be contacted on his cell phone number 0300-9509077

