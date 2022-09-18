—- the sad fact that in all these years as different governments have ruled the country, not one minister from any...
Rawalpindi : The ‘Chehlum’ of Hazrat Imam Hussain and his 72 diehard companions was observed with traditional...
Rawalpindi : Anti-Narcotics Force while conducting raids in different areas, managed to recover over 195 kg narcotics...
Islamabad : Reading story books to children to put them to sleep is a good custom still carried out by many mothers or...
Islamabad : The Islamabad capital police constituted special squads to take stern action against vehicles with fancy...
Islamabad : The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Islamabad held the 2022 K-Movie Festival at Pakistan National...
Comments