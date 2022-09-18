Alert in low-lying areas to prevent water logging during rain

Rawalpindi: Managing Director, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi Muhammad Tanveer here on Saturday said that the agency remained alert to cope with urban flooding during rain.

He informed that the agency was continuously monitoring the water level situation in Nullah Leh particularly during rain. He said, the sanitation staff had been directed to remain alert and utilize all available resources to prevent water-logging.

According to a WASA spokesman, the agency was put on high alert to cope with urban flooding following intermittent rain in twin cities, Rawalpindi and Islamabad. He informed that heavy machinery of WASA had been shifted to low lying areas to provide quick response in case of any emergency. He said that the sanitation staff of WASA was present in the field especially in low-lying areas of the town and monitoring the situation.

The staff deployed in low-lying areas was well equipped with water sucking machines, he said. The spokesman informed that the teams were present at Airport road, Committee Chowk Underpass, Liaquat Bagh, Javed Colony, Dhoke Khabba, Sadiqabad, Satellite Town, Jamia Masjid Road, Murree Road and other low-lying areas.

Rainfall gauging stations on Saturday recorded 59 mm rain at Saidpur Village, 35mm at Golra, 9mm at Bokra, 23mm at PMD, 31mm at Shamsabad and 27mm at Chaklala, he said and informed that water level remained 6 feet at Kattrian and 5 feet at Gawalmandi during rain.