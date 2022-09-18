Coexistence

Pakistan is experiencing a troubling rise in the stray dog population. Cases of dog bites and rabies are reported every day. However, the danger from stray dogs does not justify animal abuse. In some instances, stray dogs have been beaten or shot to death for no apparent reason. This inhuman act does not get noticed whatsoever. It seems the indifference of the authorities to the problem of stray dogs has led people to take matters into their own hands.

There are ways to resolve this problem without resorting to cruelty against animals. The authorities should start a campaign to neuter stray dogs to prevent their population from growing any further. In addition, we should open up more animal shelters, which would keep the dogs away from people while also giving them a safer, cleaner environment.

Umaima Khan

Karachi