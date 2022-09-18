Cheaper and better

If fuel prices and energy rates continue on their rapid upwards trajectory, electricity will soon become a luxury good for Pakistanis. In order to restore affordability, we have to wean our power system off fossil fuels and towards renewable sources.
This would not only reduce costs but is also environmentally friendly. The importance of the latter has been underscored by the recent climate-related disasters.
Tahira Amir
Karachi
