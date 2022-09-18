 
close
Sunday September 18, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Cheaper and better

September 18, 2022

If fuel prices and energy rates continue on their rapid upwards trajectory, electricity will soon become a luxury good for Pakistanis. In order to restore affordability, we have to wean our power system off fossil fuels and towards renewable sources.

This would not only reduce costs but is also environmentally friendly. The importance of the latter has been underscored by the recent climate-related disasters.

Tahira Amir

Karachi

Comments