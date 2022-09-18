PBF demands govt action as rupee hovers near all-time low

KARACHI: The Pakistan Businesses Forum (PBF) has urged the government to ascertain factors causing downfall of the rupee and ensure the currency’s stability, saying the country was still suffering from a serious depreciation crisis despite resumption of the IMF programme.

"The rupee has cumulatively fallen from 213 to 237 against the greenback since September 2, which needs to be fixed by ending market speculation through State Bank of Pakistan,” the forum said.

The domestic currency is just Rs3.10 away from the all-time low. It had hit Rs239.94 a dollar in the interbank market in July, 2022.

PBF vice president and CEO Ahmad Jawad said the finance minister would have to announce a clear policy on the rupee as sorrows of the trade and industry in terms of high inflation, loss in employment, and lower profitability were not easing despite restoration of the IMF programme.

The electricity concession for the exporters had been withdrawn while petroleum levy on petrol and diesel had to be increased to Rs50 per liter by Jan 2023, and the next step might be to impose GST, which would not be good indicators for the country’s economy, he added.

According to PBF, bond and currency markets, which had shown more confidence in Pakistan after the IMF deal, are again pricing in a high risk of the country defaulting on its foreign debt. Since the end of August, the yields on some of the government’s international bonds have jumped by a third, while the currency is one of the worst performing in Asia.

Jawad said tax revenues, industrial production, and other targets set by the government had been shredded. “All the figures have gone haywire.”

The forum claimed that real effective exchange rate (REER) of the dollar against the rupee was less than Rs200 for a dollar; and, for all practical reasons, the current depreciation cycle was the direct result of speculative trading, lack of regulatory oversight, and mismanagement of the forex market, it added.

Jawad was of the view that the open market must support the government in the natural calamity. “It has been learnt smuggling of foreign currencies has been witnessed. Why did suddenly the dollar go up again without any logical reason and if due to floods then it’s over exaggerating.”

On the other hand, Afghanistan’s traders of goods were making heavy imports through Pakistan to meet their local demand. They were buying US dollars from Pakistani markets to make import payments, PBF said, claiming that Hawala operators had reorganised in foreign countries, causing a slow-down of worker remittances through banking channels. .

PBF CEO told that the agriculture growth might remain zero against the envisaged target of 3.9 percent for the current financial year 2022-23, tracking the damage caused by recent unprecedented floods.

“The worst performance of the agriculture sector will put pressure on increased demand for commodities imports for a short term and if Pakistan fails to generate desired business plan it might create food shortages in the sector of wheat and rice.”

Jawad urged the government to initiate trade with neighbouring countries, saying the acute loss of farmland and agriculture was likely to be felt in months and years ahead. He also called for a humanitarian response funded by the international donor agencies to give the people of Sindh and Balochistan the best chance of rebuilding their lives.