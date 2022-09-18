Stocks likely brace for more downside

After wrapping up the outgoing week on a grim note, stocks likely brace for more depression mostly owing to unabated rupee retreat, mounting inflationary pressures, and no viable buying triggers.

“We expect the market to trade in a narrow range in the upcoming week on concerns over rupee depreciation and inflation,” said Arif Habib Ltd, in its weekly market analysis report.

That said, valuations across the board particularly in blue chips have reached attractive levels.”

The market remained range-bound this week on the back of weak economic indicators and political uncertainty. SBP reserves declined to $8.62 billion this month, putting further pressure on the rupee which continued to weaken against the greenback to settle at Rs236.84, down by Rs3.8 percent week-on-week.

Moreover, there was an 8 percent growth in remittances this month increasing to $2.7 billion from $2.5 billion in the previous month. Furthermore, the FATF concluded its onsite visit to Pakistan.

Overall, the market remained lackluster as it closed at 41,679 points, losing 269 points (down 0.64 percent) week-on-week. Average volumes clocked in at 183 million shares, up by 32 percent week-on-week, while the average value traded settled at $30 million, up by 46 percent week-on-week.

Foreign buying clocking in at $13.8 million compared to a net sale of $2.82 million last week. Major buying was witnessed in technology ($11.0 million) and other sectors ($3.1 million).

On the local front, selling was reported by the insurance sector ($8.5 million), followed by mutual funds ($3.6 million).

Sector-wise negative contributions came from the commercial banks (172 points), fertiliser (89 points), cement (76 points), oil & gas exploration companies (75 points) and food and personal care products (43 points).

Scrip-wise negative contributors were HBL (81 points), FFC (54 points), MEBL (35 points), PPL (28 points), and HMB (24 points).

Sectors that contributed positively were technology and communication (231 points), power generation and distribution (55 points), and automobile assembler (29 points).

Meanwhile, scrip-wise positive contributions came from TRG (248 points), HUBC (51 points), UBL (25 points), MTL (24 points), and COLG (18 points).

KASB Pakistan Research in its report said the currency depreciation and the ongoing floods were keeping a check on the index.

However, volumes increased by 45.8 percent week-on-week.

The rupee depreciated 2.5 percent week-on-week owing to widening trade deficit and zero inflows from friendly countries.

“The floods have led to massive food and cotton imports. This is negatively affecting the balance of payment, which is keeping investors on the back foot,” it reported.

The PIB auction was successful as SBP raised Rs235 billion and the yields came down by 1-3bps. “We expect the policy rate to be stable at 15 percent. We are bullish on cyclical sectors including cement and steel as demand is expected to improve in the coming months. The rehabilitation of the flood-affected areas has started which will increase the demand for construction material,” it added.

Topline Securities said the decline in the index could be attributed to increase in political noise and investors’ concerns over a flood-driven slowdown in economic activities.