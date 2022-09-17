Residents protest over possible flooding of cities

SUKKUR: Hundreds of residents of Gambat, Khohra and Pipri continued their demonstrations on Friday to prevent their cities from flooding for the past 10 days.

The protestors said the water of Saline Nullah was entering the Rohri Canal, which was safe to protect thousands of the residents from flooding. They claimed that the Khairpur administration was politically motivated and it was trying to fill the cut to stop draining water.

They said they were determined to offer resistance in the way to fill the cut of draining Saline Nullah and in this regard, a camp was established to monitor the situation. They claimed that they are ready to sacrifice everything if the Khairpur administration tried stop flood water that could inundated their houses.

They said there was no threat to the Rohri Canal with the current inflow of flood water, though the local administration in the plea of the Sindh High Court Sukkur bench’s order to fill the cut. They said the administration was politically motivated to stop water to drain it out to the cities just to rescue the lands of some influential political personalities.