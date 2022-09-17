‘Imran to address AJK rally on Sept 29’

MUZAFFARABAD: Spokesperson for the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Touseef Abbasi on Friday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan would address a historic public meeting in Muzaffarabad on September 29.

He said the PTI chairman would be visiting Azad Jammu and Kashmir for the first time after Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan became the prime minister of AJK. The spokesperson said the PTI Azad Kashmir would participate in the local bodies’ elections with full strength, adding that a parliamentary board would be formed in order to award the tickets to those who want to participate in the local bodies elections.

He said on the proposal of the AJK’s prime minister, it has been agreed to grant tax exemptions for the promotion of the AJK’s industry, adding that a committee has been established under the chairmanship of Finance Minister Abdul Majid Khan to determine tax exemptions. The committee formed to determine the tax exemption for the promotion of the industry will submit a report to the AJK PM within 15 days, he added.

The spokesperson said the AJK PM has emerged as a strong voice for the oppressed Kashmiris in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K). He said at present, planned genocide of Kashmiris is taking place in the IIOJ&K, adding that the efforts are underway on a daily basis to convert the Muslim majority into minority.

He said Pakistan is being weakened economically by diverting the rivers of Kashmir flowing towards Pakistan, adding that the Kashmiris want to see Pakistan on the path of economic development.

He said the PTI would continue the journey of public service and development of the region, adding that the PTI-led AJK government is not afraid of conspiracies against it and knows how to fight them. In the present era, the PTI’s government in AJK has provided opportunities for construction and development to the people on the basis of equality by abolishing the contract system.