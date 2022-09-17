Court allows auction of Punjab PPP president’s properties

LAHORE: A banking court on Friday dismissed the petition of Pakistan People’s Party Punjab President Azizur Rahman Chan against the loan recovery of a private bank, allowing the JS Bank to auction the defaulters’ mortgaged properties under Section 15 of the Financial Institutions Ordinance.

The judge of the banking court heard the petitions of Azizur Rahman Chan and others, stating that they had taken loans from the said bank in the name of three different companies which had already been returned. The counsel alleged that the bank illegally initiated auction of mortgaged properties without any reason. He implored the court to restrain the bank from auctioning the properties under Section 15 of the Financial Institutions Ordinance.

Meanwhile, the bank’s counsel argued that Azizur Rahman Chan, Jalilur Rehman and others were declared defaulters due to the non-payment of the bank amount. The bank’s counsel said by hiding the facts, Azizur Rehman Chan got a stay order, pleading with the court to dismiss the stay order.