Poliovirus cripples another child in South Waziristan

ISLAMABAD: Another child in Tehsil Shakai of South Waziristan district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has been paralyzed by wild poliovirus, raising the total number of cases in Pakistan to 19.

The six-month-old boy belongs to village Paryatt in Union Council Manthoi in South Waziristan who suffered the onset of paralysis on 22nd August, the Pakistan Polio Laboratory at the National Institute of Health confirmed on Thursday.

So far this year, 19 children have been paralyzed by wild poliovirus in Pakistan, with two children from Lakki Marwat, 16 children from North Waziristan and one child from South Waziristan. This is the first case from South Waziristan this year. Prior to this, a child was paralyzed in the district in June 2020.

Controlling the outbreak in southern KP remains the focus of the Pakistan Polio Programme. Among the new measures taken to control the outbreak, the health ministry is offering injectable vaccines that have greater community acceptance, soap to vaccinated children and strengthening disease surveillance in these areas.

“The humanitarian crisis in wake of the floods poses graver challenges to polio eradication efforts as we grapple with the displacement of millions of people. This mass displacement will lead to the spread of wild poliovirus making it even more important to vaccinate children against polio,” said Federal Health Minister Qadir Patel.