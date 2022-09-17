WHO advises Pakistanis against self-medication

ISLAMABAD: Advising people in Pakistan not to buy medicines without consultation with doctors, World Health Organization’s (WHO) representative in Pakistan Dr. Palitha Mahipala on Friday said due to indiscriminate use of antibiotics, Pakistan was facing the problem of antimicrobial resistance, especially XDR Typhoid which can’t be treated now with most of the third-generation antibiotics.

“I would urge people here in Pakistan not to indulge in self-medication and consult doctors instead of buying medicines, especially antibiotics from the pharmacies on their own as indiscriminate use of antibiotics is leading to antimicrobial resistance”, Dr. Palitha Mahipala said while speaking at a ceremony to celebrate World Patient Safety Day 2022 at COMSTECH Auditorium.

The WHO’s representative to Pakistan maintained “globally, the cost associated with medication errors has been estimated at $42 billion annually. Most harm arises from systems failures in the way care is organized and coordinated, especially when multiple health providers are involved in a patient’s care”, he maintained. Citing a small research study on ‘Patient Safety and Adverse Events” conducted in 2021 in five hospitals throughout Pakistan, it was found that diagnostic errors comprise 40 per cent, while surgical or procedure-related errors comprise 32 per cent errors, complications of childbirth comprise 15 per cent, adverse medication-related events were 9 per cent while healthcare-associated infection or pneumonia was 4 per cent of all adverse effects.

Dr. Palitha observed and added that around 134 million adverse events happen in hospitals due to unsafe healthcare practices in the low and middle-income countries (LMIC). Out of which estimated 2.6 million patients die annually. “The social cost of patient harm is estimated to be $ 1-2 trillion a year. The theme of this year’s commemoration is “Medication Safety” which addresses a critical component of safety in health care”, he maintained. He informed that “WHO Pakistan stands committed to supporting the Government of Pakistan to ensure safe healthcare practice at all levels”, he added.