Toxic influence

Although social media has tremendous benefits, it can also poison the public discourse when abused. The mass production and distribution of unauthenticated facts, immature opinions and fake news by trolls, bots and those with an extreme agenda can radicalize unsuspecting users, leading to them holding more extreme yet unfounded opinions. The worst case scenario is that online misinformation, rumour and propaganda lead to offline harassment, threats and violence. The government must regulate social media with the aim of rooting out disinformation. We cannot allow unverified opinions and factoids posing as the real deal to gaslight a country already fraught with ethnic, religious and political tensions. There is also a need for public awareness campaigns focused on online misinformation and fake news.
Jawad Ahmed Awan
Islamabad
Karachi has the highest number of dog bite cases in the country. The city recorded 25,000 cases of rabies in 2021...
It is quite disturbing that for many Pakistanis, their electricity bills are now greater than their salaries. One...
Pakistan, it would seem, is never free from some crisis or the other. The nation needs a saviour; preferably, a young...
I have a simple question for the PML-N and its supporters. You spent the last four to five years telling us that you...
This letter refers to the article ‘India’s economy at 75: Part – III’ by Ishrat Husian. No one can deny the...
The new academic year began on August 1 across Sindh. Despite the tall claims of the Sindh education department,...
Comments