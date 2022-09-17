Toxic influence

Although social media has tremendous benefits, it can also poison the public discourse when abused. The mass production and distribution of unauthenticated facts, immature opinions and fake news by trolls, bots and those with an extreme agenda can radicalize unsuspecting users, leading to them holding more extreme yet unfounded opinions. The worst case scenario is that online misinformation, rumour and propaganda lead to offline harassment, threats and violence. The government must regulate social media with the aim of rooting out disinformation. We cannot allow unverified opinions and factoids posing as the real deal to gaslight a country already fraught with ethnic, religious and political tensions. There is also a need for public awareness campaigns focused on online misinformation and fake news.

Jawad Ahmed Awan

Islamabad