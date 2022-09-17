Unjust bills

It is quite disturbing that for many Pakistanis, their electricity bills are now greater than their salaries. One fails to understand why the power companies are squeezing us like this when oil prices are down and energy demand is stagnant.
A large chunk of the bills are made up of fuel adjustment charges and power tariffs. It seems the power distributors are simply using the people’s money to cover their own losses.
Mumraiz Khan
Karachi
