Future leaders

Pakistan, it would seem, is never free from some crisis or the other. The nation needs a saviour; preferably, a young and energetic soul with a compelling vision and a proactive approach. Many would argue that there is no such leader in Pakistan today and they would not be wrong; however, this does not mean that we can never have such a leader.
By inculcating the values of transparency, accountability and courage and our young people, we may eventually develop a cadre of leaders able to end our chronic misery.
Aamir Solangi
Naushahro Feroze
Although social media has tremendous benefits, it can also poison the public discourse when abused. The mass...
Karachi has the highest number of dog bite cases in the country. The city recorded 25,000 cases of rabies in 2021...
It is quite disturbing that for many Pakistanis, their electricity bills are now greater than their salaries. One...
I have a simple question for the PML-N and its supporters. You spent the last four to five years telling us that you...
This letter refers to the article ‘India’s economy at 75: Part – III’ by Ishrat Husian. No one can deny the...
The new academic year began on August 1 across Sindh. Despite the tall claims of the Sindh education department,...
Comments