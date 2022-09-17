Future leaders

Pakistan, it would seem, is never free from some crisis or the other. The nation needs a saviour; preferably, a young and energetic soul with a compelling vision and a proactive approach. Many would argue that there is no such leader in Pakistan today and they would not be wrong; however, this does not mean that we can never have such a leader.

By inculcating the values of transparency, accountability and courage and our young people, we may eventually develop a cadre of leaders able to end our chronic misery.

Aamir Solangi

Naushahro Feroze