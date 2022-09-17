Concerning institutions

This letter refers to the news story ‘Staggering economy’ (September 16, 2022). The writer claims that our institutions do not merit the disrespect being shown to them by a large portion of the people. This is true to a large extent; many of the accusations being hurled against the institutions are utterly baseless and mainly serve as tools to forward the agenda of irresponsible political leaders, whom too many of our people blindly follow. However, it is also true that the institutions have not exactly covered themselves in glory.
The people of Pakistan are suffering and have been doing so for many decades, while the institutions have largely failed to address their concerns and provide them with relief. Our civil administration is highly inefficient, the SOEs have become a burden and the backlogged justice system does not provide any recourse to ordinary people. This creates an environment in which divisive and inflammatory rhetoric thrives and boosts the careers of those politicians who wield it the most. To rectify this state of affairs the institutions must become more responsive to the needs of the people.
Kulsoom Arif
Karachi
