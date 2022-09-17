Killer roads

As a resident of Landhi Colony. I would like to draw attention to the pathetic condition of our roads. Not only do these awful roads disrupt daily commutes, they are a threat to the lives of our colony’s residents. They increase the risk of fatal accidents and the potholes become puddles of stagnant water when it rains, serving as petri dishes for dengue and malaria.
The fact that the local administration has let things get this bad means there is no point even asking them for help. So, I call on the federal government to come fix our roads.
Zunairah Sheikh
Karachi
Although social media has tremendous benefits, it can also poison the public discourse when abused. The mass...
Karachi has the highest number of dog bite cases in the country. The city recorded 25,000 cases of rabies in 2021...
It is quite disturbing that for many Pakistanis, their electricity bills are now greater than their salaries. One...
Pakistan, it would seem, is never free from some crisis or the other. The nation needs a saviour; preferably, a young...
I have a simple question for the PML-N and its supporters. You spent the last four to five years telling us that you...
This letter refers to the article ‘India’s economy at 75: Part – III’ by Ishrat Husian. No one can deny the...
Comments