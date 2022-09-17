Killer roads

As a resident of Landhi Colony. I would like to draw attention to the pathetic condition of our roads. Not only do these awful roads disrupt daily commutes, they are a threat to the lives of our colony’s residents. They increase the risk of fatal accidents and the potholes become puddles of stagnant water when it rains, serving as petri dishes for dengue and malaria.

The fact that the local administration has let things get this bad means there is no point even asking them for help. So, I call on the federal government to come fix our roads.

Zunairah Sheikh

Karachi