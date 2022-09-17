Flood-stricken areas: KP govt striving to contain infectious diseases

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is utilising all available resources to contain the outbreak of infectious diseases in flood-stricken areas of the province.

The Health Department officials said that the government had asked all partner organisations to coordinate their activities to respond timely to the outbreak of the infectious diseases.

Most of the people, uprooted from their homes and villages due to the devastating floods on August 25-26, had started returning home, facing a host of issues and health complications.

According to Unicef, women and children are becoming more vulnerable to infectious and water-borne diseases in the affected places.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority has reported that 13 districts were affected by the floods.

Of them, Swat, Chitral, Upper Dir, Kohistan, Charsadda, Nowshera, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank and Lakki Marwat badly suffered due to the floods.

In these places, the floods had damaged infrastructure, standing crops and orchards.

Though the floodwaters have started receding, the suffering of the residents have yet to end.

According to health experts, water was still standing in some areas and causing the waterborne diseases, particularly gastroenteritis, dengue fever, malaria, and other ailments.

A senior official of the health department said they had scaled up health services in the flood-hit places. “Besides local facilities such as basic health units and rural health centres, we are constantly organising medical camps to contain outbreaks there. There are some challenges but right now the situation is under control,” he said.

Officials said that dengue cases were on the rise in Charsadda, Nowshera, Lower Dir and Mardan. The department has so far established 40 medical camps and mobile hospitals in collaboration with partners in Lower Kohistan, Upper Kohistan, Dera Ismail Khan, Nowshera, Swat and Charsadda.