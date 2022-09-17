PBA delegation meets Elahi

LAHORE: A delegation of the Pakistan Broadcasters Association called on Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and former federal minister Moonis Elahi at the Chief Minister’s Office to discuss their problems.

The chief minister assured them of resolving their problems on a priority basis.

The delegation included association chairman Mian Amir Mahmood, vice-chairman Mir Ibrahim Rahman, secretary general Shakeel Masood and board member Tahir Khan. The chief minister said that he had always raised voice for freedom of the press.