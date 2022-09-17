PESHAWAR: A known social figure, Sardar Iqbal Pervez Qizilbash passed away here on Friday.

His funeral procession was taken out from Imambargah Marviha, near Mundi Beri, Yakatoot locality at 11 am same day.

He was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard near the City Circular Road. A large number of people, including relatives, friends and well-wishers, attended the last funeral rites of the deceased who was lovingly called Khan Agha. He was the brother of Sardar Imdad Ali Qizilbash, Human Resource and Admin Officer at Daily The News at its Peshawar office.

Other members of the bereaved family are Ali Iqbal Qizilbash, Ahsan Iqbal Qizilbash, Mohsin Ali Qizilbash, Sajjad Aamir Qizilbash and Abbas Aamir Qizilbash.