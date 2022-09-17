Free legal services to juvenile prisoners sought

LAHORE: The children should not be housed in police stations and ordinary prisons, instead, they should be housed in observation homes and rehabilitation centres not more than 14 days under the law during the investigation period. This was stated by officials of Legal Awareness Watch (LAW) Pakistan and Juvenile Justice Committee of Lahore Bar Association during a media briefing on Friday.

The members of the civil society, child rights defenders, and media personnel attended the press conference.

While addressing the media personnel, Director LAW Sarmad Ali Advocate said neither at federal nor provincial level any measures had been taken to ensure non-disclosure of the identity of the children who come in conflict with the law.