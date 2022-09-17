PTI okays office-bearers for Mansehra

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf has finalised the names of the MPA Babar Saleem Swati and Chief Minister’s Special Assistant on Population MPA, Ahmad Hussain Shah, for the slots of district president and general secretary, respectively, after a prolonged delay.

“Thanks to the PTI’s leadership, which reposed confidence in me and Shah in the larger party interest and we will discharge our responsibilities with utmost sincerity and devotions,” Swati told reporters here. The jubilant party workers from different parts of the district showed up at the PTI secretariat here and greeted Swati on his new responsibilities.

The names of Babar Saleem Swati and Hussain Shah were finalised at a meeting held with the party’s provincial president Pervez Khattak in Peshawar.

Swati said that the PTI was waging a jihad to pull the country out of political and economic challenges.

“We are with our party’s chief and former premier Imran Khan and would never let him down in his struggle to retract democracy in the country,” he said.