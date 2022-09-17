Distinction

TIMERGARA: Higher Education Commission (HEC) has approved a young scholar in linguistics, Saqlain Hassan, as its approved PhD supervisor in the discipline of arts and humanities for a period of three years.
Saqlain, the son of a social activist Said Hassan advocate of Ziarat Talash in Lower Dir, has done his PhD from a Spanish university in linguistics and won a gold medal. Saqlain Hassan would supervise at any point a total of 12 graduate students, of which not more than five of the PhD students.
