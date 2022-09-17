Traders hold rally against suspension of work on road

KALAYA: The traders in Mushti Mela bazaar pulled down shutters to protest the suspension of work on the main Mushti-Dabori Road in Orakzai district.

The protesters said that the work was suspended for the last two years, which had created problems for the local population, including the traders.

Talking to reporters, Syed Ayaz, a representative of the shopkeepers, said the administration had pledged two years ago that the work on the road would be completed in two or three months, but less than 30 percent work could be undertaken so far.

He said that they had asked the relevant officials and the contractor time and again to complete the remaining work on the road, but to no avail.

Syed Ayaz said the local shopkeepers would be compelled to stage a sit-in if the work was not completed within three months.

Farmanullah, an official of the Communications and Works Department, when contacted, said that they had not received funds for the construction of the road over the last two years.

He said the work would be completed within one year after the funds were released.