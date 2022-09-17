Islamabad : National University of Technology (NUTECH) organised a flood relief camp on its campus, during which the students, faculty, support staff and all the NUTECH employees participated, says a press release.

NUTECH employees donated cash, food items, life-saving medicines, baby milk, hygiene items, clothes, clean drinking water and kitchen utensils. All these items, approximately seven tons, were sent from Nur Khan, PAF Base, Chaklala to Rojahan, Jaffarabad. Apart from these items, the NUTECH staff deposited two and a half million rupees into the COAS Flood Relief Account.

In this noble cause, Panjtan Pak Welfare Trust and Mir Foundation also supported NUTECH and helped in collecting donations. Both these organisations donated relief goods worth rupees two million. Relief goods so collected, approximately five tons, were loaded in five trucks and NUTECH facilitated its distribution in Tehsil Proha, DI Khan through FC, KP (south).

National University of Technology is deeply grateful to Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force and FC, KP (South) for their support in this campaign. “We are also grateful to our volunteers and donors, especially Panjtan Pak Welfare Trust, Mir Foundation.”