ELT Forum conference on Wednesday

Islamabad : The first three-day international conference of the Pakistan English Language Teachers Forum (Pak ELT Forum) at Allama Iqbal Open University will commence on Wednesday (September 21).

President Dr Arif Alvi will be the chief guest at the opening session.

Professor Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum, vice chancellor AIOU, will preside over the event.

This conference will continue till September 23. Deans, faculty members, and principal officers of the university, 30 action group members of the ELT group, and about 200 English teachers from different universities in the country will participate in the inaugural session.

The conference is jointly organised by the Department of English, AIOU, the US Embassy’s Regional English Language Office (RELO), and the Pak ELT Forum.

Apart from foreign keynote speakers (Dr Andy Halvorsen, Dr Patricia Pashby, Dr Ivan Eubanks, and Dr Jakeline Troy), 25 national speakers will shed light on the importance and usefulness of the English language.