Missing boundary wall threatens security of H-9 college

Islamabad : The students and teachers of the Islamabad Model College for Boys H-9 insist they have been feeling insecure since part of the boundary wall towards the Pakistan Sweet Home building collapsed in July 2022.

No damage to human life was reported as the incident occurred early morning.

Dr. Nazir Ahmed Bhutta, general secretary of the Federal Government College Teachers Association (FGCTA), blamed the wall's collapse on poor construction and the use of substandard material in 2015.

"The boundary wall was put up in haste by the contractor. The then FGCTA local unit president Professor Habibullah had raised the issue but neither the administration nor the regulator [Federal Directorate of Education] paid heed," he told 'The News'.

Dr. Nazir warned the remaining boundary wall was also on the verge of collapse as the structure was weak and could give in if more downpours fell.

He said the college had around 150 teaching and non-teaching staff members and more than 1,500 students.

"Lives will continue to be vulnerable until the wall is fixed," he said. The FGCTA leader said the missing boundary wall posed a serious threat to the security of both students and teachers.

He complained about the disinterest of the authorities to the school's maintenance.

Prof Javaid Iqbal Gondal said animals and stray dogs roamed on the college premises as there's no boundary wall.

"The boundary-less college has become a shelter for stray dogs and a safe place for drug addicts," he said.

Professor Gondal said the open grounds of the college were being used by outsiders as playgrounds in the evening.

He said broken wall was a security risk for both students and staff members as educational institutions were often seen as soft targets by terrorists.

"College students and employees are vulnerable to terrorism,” he said.

A college professor said the repeated requests to the relevant authorities for the wall's repair or reconstruction had fallen on deaf ears.

He said often outsiders entered the premises to threaten the college security.

"Unidentified men have decamped with iron grills," he said.

He said the college was struggling to maintain 'discipline' on the premises, including student attendance, as many students slipped out through the open area.

FGCTA president Dr Rahima Rehman said the FDE had an army of officers for the resolution of issues facing educational institutions but unfortunately, they're negligent of their duty and so were their bosses.

She urged the education minister to take immediate steps for the reconstruction of the college's boundary wall.